The Oklahoma Thunder Sign a 7-Foot-9-Inch African From Zimbabwe

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

image for The Oklahoma Thunder Sign a 7-Foot-9-Inch African From Zimbabwe
LeBrondo Yuvama says that as a young boy back in Africa he was bit by a gazelle, a muskrat, and a woodpecker.

OKLAHOMA CITY – (Sports Satire) – The Oklahoma Thunder fans are as happy as termites in a pencil factory.

A spokesperson for the team, Amos McRoof, said that the Thunder is thrilled to have just signed the 7-foot-9-inch tall, LeBrondo Yudinda, a native of the African country of Zimbabwe.

Yuvama during a try-out with the team, shot and made 93 three-pointers in a row. He also made 87 free-throws without missing one.

The Thunder signed Yuvama to a 3-year, $9 million per year contract.

They also gave him a 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago and 2,000 shares of 7 Up stock.

The amazing African player only knows five words in English; money, hamburgers, basketball, Beyonce, and howdy.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

