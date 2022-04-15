The Tijuana Toros Are The Champions of The Mexican Basketball Association (MBA)

MEXICO CITY - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette (Mexico) has just stated that the new champions of the Mexican Basketball Association (MBA) are the Tijuana Toros.

The Toros are coached by former NBA legend Woody "The Telephone Pole" Washington, who stands 7-foot-3-inches.

Woody, who is called "Palo" by Mexico's basketball fans coached the Toros to a 99-3 season and ended up defeating The Cabo San Lucas Locos 4 games to none in the finals.

The Toros sensational guard, Lalo LaLavilla, 26, scored an amazing 87 points in the fourth game. And the astounding thing about "Lalito" as he is known, is that he only stands 4-foot-7-inches tall.

But as Coach Washington notes, "That Lalito muchacho can dunk the ball like LeBron James, and he is so fucking fast on the court that no referee can keep up with him.

SIDENOTE: The word on the streets of Tijuana is that Lalito is being courted by 13 NBA teams, including The San Antonio Spurs, The Los Angeles Lakers, and the world champion Atlanta Hawks.