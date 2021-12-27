Osaka, Japan to Revert To the Original Spelling, Osucka

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 27 December 2021

TOKYO, Japan – (Satire News) – The Saki News Agency has stated that the Japanese Congress has voted by a vote of 91 to 90 to go back to using the original spelling of the word Osaka.

The name, which was first coined in 1707, was Osuka. The name means “Land where birds are so happy that they sometimes pee uncontrollably while flying from tree top to tree top.”

The name was finally changed after the emperor’s seven-year-old granddaughter Yoki Yoko Tashafuca told her grandfather, the Grand Emperor Hiro Pussihama, that she did not like the name Osaka, which in Norway means, “Whore who allows sailors to use her belly button to snort cocaine.”

In Other News From Japan. The Saki News Agency is reporting that enchiladas have just passed saki as the most popular dish in Japan

