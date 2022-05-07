TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - (Sports Satire) - In November of 1907, Alabama and Auburn played to a 53-53 tie. Reportedly both teams were horribly worn out, as they played the game during a category 1 hurricane ((Prudence).

By the end of the game, both team's cheerleaders looked like they had been beat with burlap sacks filled with watermelons. The hot dog vendors ran out of wieners, and the only band member left in the stands was the Auburn Tigers glockenspiel player, Rudyard Fiffapelli, whose sister Calista, was in charge of giving the Auburn players Gatorade.

Many of the Alabama players had horrendous bruises, as back then, none of the players wore shoulder pads, hip pads, helmets, and plastic crotch cups.

One of the news reporters referred to the Alabama players, who were then known as The Cottonpickers, as looking like a sea of Crimson Tide.

The name stuck, was copyrighted and up until now, it has been the team name for 115 years.

The Alabama Board of Regents recently voted 17-16 to drop the word Crimson and just refer to the Alabama football team as "The Tide."

SIDENOTE: The word on the street is that the university is now being sued by the makers of the cleaning detergent, Tide.