Alabama Has Just Named Donald Trump As 2022's Comeback Kid

MONTGOMERY, Alabama - (Satire News) - There is no state in the nation where the Trumptard is revered more than in Alabama.

He is loved more by Alabamians than Idahoans love potatoes, residents of Maine love maple syrup, and Las Vegasers love douche bags.

The Alabama state senate recently named the racist, predatorial lying he/bitch as the comeback kid of 2022.

In fact, the supermarket tabloid, Whoa Today, has just stated that Alabama recently raised over $42,000, which was handed over to Trump to help kick off his 2024 presidential campaign.

According to info guru Andy Cohen, Trump reportedly took the total amount and deposited it in his son Barron's College Fund.