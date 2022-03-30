DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - The happiest pro sports cheerleader in history is Staci Dinndabaca. The 26-year-old 'rah-rah' girl has just received a ton of money from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Sporting Chance Magazine is reporting that Jones decided to pay the transgendered Dinndabaca, a hell of a lot of dinero (money) as they say in Tijuana, Mexico, to avoid possible future lawsuits.

The sexy pom-pom girl, who is dating an extremely wealthy Dallas gynecologist, was asked how much she was paid to resign from the cheerleading squad.

At first Staci, would not say, but after a bit of good-natured prodding (and three crisp one hundred dollar bills), from SCM's Hercules Confetti, she revealed that Jones paid her $9.2 million to resign.

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen said that Miss Dinndabaca will be appearing on every late night talk show in America, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and she will also be going out on a date, paid for by SCM, with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.