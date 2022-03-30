The Transgender Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Has Just Become a Multi-Millionaire!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 30 March 2022

image for The Transgender Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Has Just Become a Multi-Millionaire!
Staci did not want her eyes and nose revealed, but she is fine with showing her mouth, her tits, and her tiny tummy.

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - The happiest pro sports cheerleader in history is Staci Dinndabaca. The 26-year-old 'rah-rah' girl has just received a ton of money from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Sporting Chance Magazine is reporting that Jones decided to pay the transgendered Dinndabaca, a hell of a lot of dinero (money) as they say in Tijuana, Mexico, to avoid possible future lawsuits.

The sexy pom-pom girl, who is dating an extremely wealthy Dallas gynecologist, was asked how much she was paid to resign from the cheerleading squad.

At first Staci, would not say, but after a bit of good-natured prodding (and three crisp one hundred dollar bills), from SCM's Hercules Confetti, she revealed that Jones paid her $9.2 million to resign.

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen said that Miss Dinndabaca will be appearing on every late night talk show in America, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and she will also be going out on a date, paid for by SCM, with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more