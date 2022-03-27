Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Addresses The Trade Rumors

KANSAS CITY - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette was the first sports publication to reveal that the Kansas City Chiefs powers-that-be have been shopping their super star QB (Patrick Mahomes) to several other NFL teams.

SBG senior writer Zorro La Bamba, spoke with a highly-placed Chiefs excutive, who stated that the Chiefs are having financial problems and they cannot afford to keep Patrick Mahomes on their payroll.

When asked what Mahomes will be getting for the upcoming NFL season, La Bamba was told that the figure is a staggering $51.7 million, including a 2% share of the team, a $2.3 million state-of-the-art RV, a life-time supply or orange Gatorade, and a trip for him and his wife to travel to Buckingham Palace in London and hang out with Queen Elizabeth for two days.

La Bamba remarked that Mahomes is perfectly fine with being traded to another team, as long as it is not the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished the 2021 season with a record of 3-14.

SIDENOTE: Two of the teams who have expressed an interest in Mahomes include the New York Jets and the Houston Oilers.