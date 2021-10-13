NCAA's Sacajawea State University Is Disqualified After a Cheerleader Runs Onto the Field and Tackles An Opposing Running Back

DURANGO, Colorado – (Sports Satire) – Sportsapalooza reports that a very unfortunate incident during the NCAA's Sacajawea State – Rhode Island A&M game resulted in the game ending abruptly.

Reporter Pia Confetti commented that at the start of the third quarter the Sacajawea State Buffalo Hunters were leading the Rhode Island A&M Reptiles by a score of 37 to 3.

During the ensuing Buffalo Hunters kickoff, Reptiles running back Moses Vinemaker received the ball and was running past the Buffalo Hunter defenders as if they weren’t even there.

Everyone in the stadium could clearly see that Vinemaker was headed for pay dirt and a certain touchdown.

But as he ran by the Buffalo Hunters sideline, suddenly one of the Sacajawea State cheerleaders darted onto the playing field and managed to tackle him at the Buffalo Hunters 37 yard line.

The cheerleader, who has been identified as Melissa Muckberger, was quickly wrestled to the ground by four stadium security guards and taken into custody.

At first, after conferring for about 5 minutes, the refs gave the Buffalo Hunters a 37-yard penalty (which resulted in a Reptiles touchdown).

But then after the Sacajawea State fans started rioting in the stands, the refs decided to call the game off, disqualifying Sacajawea State and awarding the victory to Rhode Island A&M.

SIDENOTE: Pia Confetti has pointed out that the Colorado college has hired the services of nationally renowned attorney Gloria Allred and she will fight the disqualification.