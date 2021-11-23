Los Angeles Clippers Superstar Kawhi Leonard, Who Hardly Ever Speaks, Signs a Multi-Millionaire Deal with In-N-Out Burgers

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – One of the quietest athletes in professional sport has just signed a huge $8.3 million deal with California’s most popular hamburger chain.

A spokesperson for In-N-Out Burgers told Sporting Chance Magazine reporter Hercules Confetti, that Kawhi Leonard, was so happy at signing the contract that he actually said, “Wowie!”

A close teammate of Leonard’s says that during the games he may utter two words, but that's it.

The teammate added that the former San Antonio Spurs super star has adjusted to doing a lot of head nodding, finger pointing, and crotch grabbing.

An ex-girlfriend said that in the 4 months they dated, Kawhi only spoke 47 words, and 38 of those were during sex and started with the letters F, P, T, and B.

Meanwhile Confetti stated that there is no truth to the rumor that Kawhi is dating both Khloe Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.