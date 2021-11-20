Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series Is The Most Viewed Sports Series of The Year

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Sports Bet Gazette veteran writer Zorro La Bamba wrote that one of the best cable network sports series he has ever seen is the one starring Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers fabulous quarterback.

The lanky QB dressed in an executive businessman suit narrates the “Colin in Black and White,” series that La Bamba calls is hands-down the best sports show on Netflix, ever!

Colin, who was adopted by a wonderful white couple, takes us through an amazing journey of the world of sports and the dreaded bigotry, racism, and crap that sad to say is as evident as the African elephant in the room.

La Bamba says that the 6-part series grips you and does not let you go like a 335 pound defensive end, who has beat his offensive counterpart, and who now has the quarterback in his unrelenting grip.

Growing up in Wisconsin, where there are not really a whole lot of blacks, wasn’t easy for K-man, but due to the fact that he was a great athlete, who also knew more knock-knock jokes than anyone at his high school, he was accepted.

Colin loved eating cheeseburgers better than fried chicken. And when he got older, he preferred drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer to Boone's Farm Wine.

He loved watching reruns of “I Love Lucy” and "Friends," instead of episodes of black TV sitcoms like “Good Times,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Jeffersons,” and “When Them Cotton Balls Get Rotten.”

La Bamba stated that Kaepernick recently has hired the services of famed California attorney Ginger Allred, and they will be suing the former Predator-in-Chief, Donald Johnny Trump., for $29.3 million.

Colin states that the reason that he is no longer in the NFL is due to the bigoted racist comments that the “Orange Turd,” (DJT) made about him.

Kaepernick challenged Trump to a wrestling match, with the loser leaving the country. “Piss Face” aka Trump said that he’d move so fast that Colin would be seeing 4 Trumps.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Trump is dreaming again, but this time not about having Russian call girls or Stormy Daniels peeing on him.]