Bob Baffert’s Newest Thoroughbred Race Horse “Climate Change” Easily Wins The Topeka Derby By 17 Lengths

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for Bob Baffert’s Newest Thoroughbred Race Horse “Climate Change” Easily Wins The Topeka Derby By 17 Lengths
"Climate Change" (R), easily beat out the favorite "Fast Food Drive Thru" (L), by 17 lengths.

TOPEKA, Kansas – (Sports Satire) – One of the greatest thoroughbred race horse trainers of all-time has just had another one of his amazing race horses win a major racing event.

Bob Baffert’s two-year-old filly, “Climate Change,” who was a last minute entry, captured the coveted Topeka Futurity Derby by an amazing 17 lengths.

Baffert, who is notorious for training fantastic winners said that this horse could be his best one ever.

The white haired racing guru told Buckaroo Kazoo with The Turnstile Review that “CC” actually enjoys running past horses on the track and never looking back.

He noted that most race horses have a tendency to look back at the field and as a result they could end up letting one of the trailers move up into the lead position.

Baffert stated to Kazoo, that he has trained “Climate Change” to always look straight ahead and to never glance back.

SIDENOTE: Baffert is already looking towards next year’s Kentucky Derby, and he is so sure that "Climate Change" will win that he has already bet $25,000 on his new horse.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Bob BaffertHorse Racing

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more