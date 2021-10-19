Motorcycle Surfing Has Become Extremely Popular in California

VENICE BEACH, California – (Satire News) – Surfing enthusiasts are saying that what started out as a surfing fad has caught on and is spreading like a Santa Ana wildfire.

Sports Balls Illustrated Daily's Dottie Bazooka spoke with Lazlo Lipatini, who is credited with being the very first person in the world to put a motorcycle on a surfboard and catch a wave and surf.

When asked where in the world he got the idea, Lipatini, who proudly said that the kidnapping charges have been dropped, commented that the idea came from a cartoon he saw on the Cartoon Channel.

Miss Bazooka was told that Lipatini hopes to get lots of interest in the new sport of Motorcycle Surfing, and hopefully it can some day soon become a Summer Olympics sport.

SIDENOTE: Lipatini’s 6-year-old son, Sylvester, has just started an off-shoot fad called Tricycle Surfing.