The NFL is Considering Putting a GPS System in The Helmets of Quarterbacks

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has informed the sports media that he has decided to make communication between coaches and the quarterback much more reliable and effective.

Goodell spoke privately with Zorro La Bamba with the Sports Bet Gazette and said that he plans to implement a new ultra-modern GPS system, from Japan, which will be put into the helmet of all NFL quarterbacks, as soon as possible.

He noted that 31 of the 32 teams are thrilled with the new idea. Goodell then commented that the only team that does not like the idea is the New York Jets.

A spokesperson for the Jets organization stated that the Jets organization fears that the GPS system could malfunction during the game and it could end up injuring the quarterback.

The Jets had the second worst record of any NFL team last year at (2-14). The only team that was worse was the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went (1-15).

SIDENOTE: The Jaguars commented that they are willing to risk a slight injury to the signal caller in order to have better communication and hopefully end up winning more than 1 effen game.