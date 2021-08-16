The NFL's First Transgender Cheerleader Comes Out

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

TAMPA BAY, Florida – (Sports Satire) – Sporting Chance Magazine has confirmed that a Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader is the NFLs first transgender rah-rah girl.

Twenty-four-year-old Gayle Wanderlust, of Tallahassee, who has been cheering for the Bucs for the past three years, did in fact come out to SCM reporter Hercules Confetti.

Wanderlust said that ever since he was six, he knew that something felt a little bit different. He remembers preferring to play with his older sister’s Barbie doll than with his own G.I. Joe.

Gayle also recalls preferring to cook things like vichyssoise, soufflés, and casseroles instead of barbecuing hamburgers, brisket, and baby back ribs.

When asked if she is dating anyone, she blushed and said that she is actually dating three different guys; a drummer in a heavy metal band, a gynecologist, and an NFL referee.