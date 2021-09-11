After Losing To #13 Ranked Oregon, “THE” Ohio State Is Now Simply Being Called Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – (Sports Satire) – Football pundits are saying that the once mighty Ohio State Buckeyes, who refer to themselves as “THE” Ohio State are now just being referred to as simply Ohio State.

The Buckeyes got beaten by the Oregon Ducks 35-28 and most of the Buckeye fans could be heard cussing, crying, and hitting their heads with popcorn boxes.

One long time Ohio State fan Fanny P. Klittsteen, 89, shook her head and said that she was really pissed as she had lost $90 on a bet with her next door neighbor Villie May Chuggy, 94.

The dean of Ohio State was so upset that he plans on calling an investigation to find out why the once mighty Buckeyes are now just the so-so Buckeyes.

One OS player, identified as tight end Myron McNardo, was so embarrassed that he says he is planning on transferring to Texas A&M.

Another player, defensive back Julius Rolux, says that next week he plans on wearing his football jersey inside out.

SIDENOTE: Ohio State will next be playing Left Coast College, a team that is currently ranked #103 in the NCAA standings. The Buckeyes are favored by 72 points.