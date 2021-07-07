The Worldwide Olympic Federation Has Banned The Entire Belgian Olympic Team

TOKYO – (Satire News) – Bad news has hit Belgium’s Olympic team.

After a 72-hour investigation, it was determined that several members of the team smuggled in several packages of illegal Brussels Sprouts.

One of the guilty athletes tried to say it was medicinal Brussels Sprouts and that he actually had a prescription.

A member of the Worldwide Olympic Federation said that they may be able to fool an inbred duck, but like they say in Illinois, if it looks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck, then it’s a mothereffen duck.

Belgian weightlifter Genko Mons, finally admitted that bringing in the illegal Brussels Sprouts was his idea, and he actually coerced two of the Belgian gymnasts to conceal the Brussels Sprouts in their ass cracks.

The two women Namura Fitbergen and Libinica St. Shublanc told the Olympic authorities that Genko has a type of Svengali-quality about him that makes women do whatever the hell he tells them to do; especially when it comes to gourmet sex.

The WOF ruled that every member of the Belgian team has been banned because they were all aware of what was going on and they did not report it.

One long distance runner reportedly took off running and no one has seen her since.

Meanwhile, the word on the streets of Brussels is that when the disgraced athletes return back home, they will be rounded up and taken to jail.