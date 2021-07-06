A Javelin Thrower From Zimbabwe Arrested In The Possession of An Illegal Blow Gun

TOKYO – (Satire News) – Summer Olympic officials were shocked beyond belief when a routine search of the Zimbabwe Olympic team turned up an illegal blowgun.

The blowgun known commercially as the Zebra Z-19, is extremely dangerous and unlike most typical blowguns, the Z-19 can actually penetrate standardized Venetian blinds.

The Zebra, also has an intrinsic firing mechanism that can fire off 4 darts per second.

The Z-19, was originally developed for use by the Zimbabwean army during the vicious Zimbabwean-Peruvian War of 2002.

Olympic officials found the blowgun in the luggage of javelin thrower Masikuma Mangabooba. He had added a secret compartment to his American Tourister overnight suitcase.

Kumi, as his fellow athletes call him, was taken into custody and reports are that he will be sent back to his hometown of Muvuti, after serving a sentence of 7 weeks in solitary confinement.

Reports are that Mangabooba will also forfeit his drivers license, his Rolex watch, and 4 of his 5 credit cards.