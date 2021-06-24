Bratwurst v Fish & Chips! Which will fry the longest?

Lovers of two wonderful national favourite foods, devoured on a daily basis throughout England and Germany are now at a quandary as to which iconic fried delicatesse will come out of the deep-fry-pan first.

Pizza and Paella lovers do not have such problems, pizzas win hands down. It's a 'Domino Effect!' (Good that one!). The fabulous Bratwurst has really failed to take over the world in recent times, we wonder why? German soggy Frankfurters once topped the global food charts after being adopted by the USA in their hot dogs, with sauerkraut, and French mustard, leaving the poor old bratwurst to remain in inedible forms, including a Berliner favourite, sprinkled with curry powder imported from India, but they could not win a sausage either!

As for fish and chips, England's soggy, vinegar ridden favourite wrapped in despicable Brit tabloids, an idiosyncratic dish, made these days by ex-Chinese launderette entrepreneurs who saw the end coming after shrinking Levi jeans and decided to take over failing English run fish and chip shops who believed in everything the tabloids writ after Maggie Thatcher promised them the earth, and ended up with Tony Blair instead, the little Devil!

Footy has now reincarnated the passion and rivalry for these ancient dishes. However, chauvinistic lovers of a croissant, baguette, or a wicked, stinky slice of camembert are secretly laughing behind a cup of Cafe au Lait, whilst not getting their lips wet, qui, qui.

It seems until either a German Bratwurst, or soggy heap of UK Cod and Chips, Made in China, pops out of the deep fry pan first, UK tabloids, before being soaked in vinegar, will make sure English citizens are brainwashed into believing Fish and Chips will certainly exit first leaving the Bratwurst to fry into a blitzed-crisp!

