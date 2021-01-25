Paper Was Stuck To Pie

In news that is sure to come as a bombshell to those in culinary circles, a man has revealed how a pie he bought from a bakery, at dinnertime today, had become stuck to the greaseproof paper casing upon which it was sat.

Moys Kenwood, 57, purchased the tasty-looking Sausage Pie from a city center bakery outlet, and licked his lips as he hurried all the way back to the school where he 'works', in anticipation of devouring the savory treat.

No sooner had he opened its styrofoam tray, however, than he noticed the pie and the paper were unable to move independently of each other, and sliding his fingernail between the two to separate them proved in vain.

This presented a dilemma.

Faced with the options of returning to the shop for a replacement, throwing the pie in the bin, or just getting on and eating it - paper and all - he chose the latter, and bit down into it.

His earlier anticipation had now been succeeded by trepidation.

Later, he told reporters that he wished he hadn't bothered. He said:

"I wish I hadn't bothered. It tasted like it had been left over from the day before. Very, very bland, and unsausagelike."

And the greaseproof paper?

"It was its redeeming feature," he admitted.