The Belmont Stakes Committee Refuses To Allow a Horse in The Race Because of Its Name

ELMONT, New York - (Sports Satire) – In what every thoroughbred racing pundit is calling an absolutely disgraceful ruling, a race horse has been prevented from participating in the Belmont Stakes.

The owner of the horse, Jose DuShampoo, of Dubai, India, told the racing media that his horse named “Shit Storm,” will not be allowed to race in the third jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown simply because of its somewhat unusual name.

DuShampoo stated that his fantastic horse, which his 6-year-old granddaughter Heidi, named “Shit Storm” absolutely deserves to run in the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes

The Dubai billionaire pointed out that his horse has won all 5 of the races he has entered this year, including the coveted Walla Walla Derby up in Washington state.

Belmont Stakes officials did meet with DuShampoo and informed him that if he agrees to change his horse’s name, the horse will be allowed to enter the race.

DuShampoo remarked that he would be willing to change “Shit Storms” name to “Crapola.”

The committee director angrily stood up and yelled out “NO WAY JOSE!”

SIDENOTE: DuShampoo has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred and they will be filing a $23.7 million lawsuit.