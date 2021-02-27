Apple’s Latest and Greatest iPhone is Now Available

(NOT EDITED) NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Apple proudly announces it's brand new Apple Juice PS-007 iPhone.

The phone which can hold up to 1.8 million email addresses, can also hold up to 7.3 million GP3 songs. It was developed in Dubai, India, and has been tested in over 51 countries.

It performed very well in every location, except for Haiti and Pisagovia, due to the fact that both countries have the weakest radio towers in the world.

The PS-007 iPhone will be replacing the PS-006 iPhone, which was prone to suddenly catching fire in extremely hot locations, such as the Sahara Desert, The Kalahari Desert, and the hottest desert on earth, the Calientosa Desert in Pakistan, where temperatures in the summer can get as high as 152 degrees (Celsius).

A spokeswoman for the new Apple phone wanted the buying public to ignore the rumor that the phone will be retailing for $3,997. She noted that the rumor was traced to Icicles, Iceland, home of the Penguin Phone Company, which is known as the bargain-basement version of Apple.

Apple wanted it’s devoted customers to know that the Apple Juice PS-007 iPhone can be purchased in four easily monthly payment installments of $991 each.