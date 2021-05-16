Expert says "YES!" to pronouns for psychotics, and more!

One of the foremost mental health experts in the US has issued a statement supporting the application and use of pronouns for people with psychotic disorders.

Dr. Felix Hoenikker explains “these people are having what you and I might call hallucinations or delusions, but whatever it might be, it’s just as real to them as what we call everyday reality. In fact, they might say that you or I are somehow detached from what is real, you see?”.

The doc has become world-famous in his crusades for the mentally ill. His primary message is that the people we classify as ‘mentally sound’ do not have sole rights to the reality market.

In his statement, Dr. Hoenikker went on to provide clear, detailed instructions on the correct behavior protocol when one is in the presence of a psychotic individual. “First of all, we don’t say ‘they suffer from this or that. The word “suffers” doesn’t belong here as it stigmatizes the individual. We also must get rid of the notion that these folks have ‘lost touch with reality’. It’s quite arrogant when you stop and think about it, for one person to tell another what exactly reality is. One person’s reality is just as valid and another’s.

His advice when engaging with such folks is to “listen carefully to them and ask questions so you might obtain some understanding of where they are and what they see. Then you simply do as much as you can to validate their reality! For example, they might believe they’re another gender than what they appear or they may see themselves as an inanimate object. Your job, if you are indeed a good and compassionate person, is to be at the ready with the correct language to validate their reality. Why should we do this only for the gender-crossing set and not for other people?”.

When we reached out to the doctor for comment he added “It’s quite selfish when you stop and think about it, to assume your view of reality is more real than someone else’s. For example right now you might think of yourself as an living, three-dimensional person, but in my reality, you’re just a voice! A sound coming through my cell phone, you see? That’s what you are to me.”

Dr. Hoenikker promises he’ll soon be publishing extensive detail in his new book to be titled: He, She, It, Be.