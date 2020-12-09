Greta Thunberg Cosmetic Surgery Rumors Untrue

Funny story written by Harry Klondike

Wednesday, 9 December 2020

image for Greta Thunberg Cosmetic Surgery Rumors Untrue
No implants for climate queen!

Rumors of Greta Thunberg getting “green, sustainable” breast implants aren’t true. She released a statement saying she supported all people getting whatever plastic surgery they wanted, as long as it was environmentally friendly, and used no petro-chemicals.

This was met with condemnation from the LGBTQ- (For A Greener World United Together) aka F.A.G.W.U.T. group. In a statement, they said:

“We here at LGBTQ- FAGWUT condemn the position of Greta Thunberg due to its glaring and unnerving insensitivity to the trans community. She is speaking from a place of white privilege, not from a concerned global citizen dedicated to deep ecology.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
environmentalistsGreta ThunbergTransgenderwhite privilege




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more