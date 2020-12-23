Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Open Up a Cannabis Diner

WEST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – One of the unlikeliest couples, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, have just told the news media that they have just opened up a cannabis diner.

The establishment will serve all kinds of marijuana menu items, from Pot Pizza, to Cannabis Cordon Bleu, to Marijuana Matzah Balls.

Martha, (aka Kitty Kat), said that she and her soulmate, Snoop, have hired one of the best chefs to ever come out of the United States Prison System.

Ms. Stewart said his name is Mandingo Typhoon, and for 16 of the 17 years that he was incarcerated in San Quentin, he won the Top Chef in The American Penal System award.

Snoop Dogg said that Mandingo specializes in recipes with Durango Bango Marijuana and Yuma Yippy Yip Weed.

Martha and Snoop (aka the Happy Couple) told Sonora Cahoots, with 'BuzzFuzz,' that the name of their cannabis eatery will be Snoop Dogg & Kitty Kat’s Cloud 9 Diner.