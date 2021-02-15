Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Facing Sack

There was drama brewing on Merseyside this evening after it became known that the Liverpool board of directors had arranged an emergency meeting at Anfield on Tuesday afternoon with the team's German coach, Jürgen Klopp.

Last season's champions are experiencing something of a slump, having recently been humiliated by Southampton, Burnley, Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, and, on Saturday, Leicester City.

Before these humblings, they also failed to beat both Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, both games ending in embarrassing draws.

The Reds had been on an unbeaten home run of 68 games until recently, when, on 22 January, Burnley shattered that record, winning 1-0 at Anfield.

Two Thursdays later, Brighton shat upon the record, and Manchester City spurted diarrhoea all over it with a resounding 4-1 thumping of Klopp's men on 7 February.

Now, other clubs are queueing up to cack on the club's 'Anfield fortress' reputation.

After a 3-1 reverse at Filbert Street on Saturday, Liverpool are now in meltdown, and heading for mid-table on their way to the relegation places.

Last season, Klopp steered the team to its first top flight title in 30 years, but this time around seems to be aiming to be the first manager since 1954 to inflict relegation on the fans.

He is the only coach in Liverpool's history whose name contains an umlaut *



* Two dots over a vowel.