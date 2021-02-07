Football Show Commentator Kept Calling Tyrone Mings "Tyrone Minge"

There was much mirth and laughter during a TV football programme this afternoon, when the commentator on the Aston Villa versus Arsenal Premier League fixture kept referring to the home side's defender Tyrone Mings as 'Tyrone Minge', which was clearly incorrect.

The show, Premier League Live Matchday Extra, was being viewed by Moys Kenwood, 57, who stared at the screen in astonishment as the commentator (name withheld) went through the team line-ups prior to kick-off, and said:

"Villa will be looking to their defence to stand up to Arsenal better than it did in midweek against West Ham, and, in particular, Tyrone Minge."

This 'alternative' pronunciation was repeated several times throughout the contest, which Villa won 1-0.

On one occasion, the commentator said:

"And that one's headed out by Minge."

Later, he said:

"At the heart of the rock-solid defence, is Minge."

And, as the Freudian Slips were starting to get the better of him, he produced:

"It's a Villa corner, and Minge has come up for this one."