Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Has Lost The Dressing Room

Fans of the Premier League champions, Liverpool, were in disarray this morning after seeing their team slide further down the table following an Anfield defeat by lowly Burnley, but they may not be in as much disarray as their German coach, Jürgen Klopp, who looks like he has lost the dressing room.

The Reds dominated Burnley but still lost 1-0, and have now slid from an almost unassailable six-point lead at the top of the table three weeks ago, to fourth place and six points behind current leaders Manchester United.

Klopp was hailed as a hero last season, but speculation is now rife that his reign is kaputt, and that his days on Merseyside are numbered.

He said:

"I've lost the dressing room. I just can't find it anywhere! It was there earlier, but it's just disappeared!"

The Reds buried Crystal Palace 7-0 a month ago, but have scored only one Premier League goal in their last five outings.

Klopp moaned:

"Ever since I took Mané off against Crystal Palace, he's refusing to score, and the fact that I relegated Salah to the subs bench that day has caused him to put his bottom lip out as well."

A search is currently under way to try to locate the missing facility before Liverpool slide into the relegation zone.