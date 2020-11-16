One of The 2020 NBA Draft’s Top Prospects is LaMelo Ball

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 16 November 2020

image for One of The 2020 NBA Draft’s Top Prospects is LaMelo Ball
The ever egotistical LeVar Ball has said that one day he's going to buy Santa Monica Beach, pier and all.

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – LaLaLand Daily has announced that one of this year’s top NBA prospects is LaMelo Ball, of the legendary Ball Basketball family, led with an iron fist by patriarch LaVar Ball.

LeVar who has a reputation for being a troublemaker, a anti-vegan proponent, and a man who says they should pay him to eat escargot.

Papa Ball stated that LaMelo, will soon become the next Michael Jordan, except that he is a whole lot better looking, and he keeps his tongue in his mouth when he is on the court.

LaMelo’s brother Lonzo Ball plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, and another brother LiAngelo Ball played briefly for Left Coast College, and is presently playing pick-up games in La Brea.

LaVar Ball is perhaps the most hated player parent, not only in the NBA, but the NFL, MLB, NHL as well.

The elder Ball just enjoys arguing with fellow fans, coaches, refs, opposing players, as well as arena beer-vendors.

A close friend of the family said that Tina (Mrs. LaVar Ball) in 23 years of marriage, has never won a fight with her husband.

LeBron James has referred to the elder Ball as the Donald Trump of the pro basketball world.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Lebron JamesNBANew Orleans Pelicans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more