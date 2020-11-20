Michael Jordan Owner of The Charlotte Hornets Says His New Player Will Be The NBA's Next Superstar

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – (Sports Satire) – The LeVar Ball Family is extremely thrilled after son LaMelo was selected by the Charlotte Bobcats in this year's NBA draft.

The Bobcats are owned by Michael Jordan, as in Micheal Jordan, the greatest player to ever dribble an NBA basketball.

Sports Bet Gazette reports that LaMelo’s father, LeVar Ball is perhaps the strictest sports dad in the entire country.

Zorro La Bamba, with SBG, revealed that LaMelo’s mom, said that when her three boys each turned 8 weeks old, their daddy already had them practicing their dribbling using a tennis ball.

She added that little LaMelo, at the age of 6 months, was already dunking the tennis ball in a little backyard hoop that LeVar had set up.

Mrs. Ball said that she can recall many times when little LaMeloito, would dunk on toddlers 2 and 3 years old.

TMZ is reporting that Michael Jordan and LeVar Ball have several things in common: both love smoking big cigars, both are fans of Nicki Minaj and Black Kitty Meow Meow, and both are married to beautiful white women.