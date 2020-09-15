Parents Who Thought Their Son Had A Unique Name Disappointed To Find Out They Were Wrong

A couple who believed they had given their baby son a name that was unique throughout the entire world, have spoken about the disappointment they experienced when they found out they were wrong.

Brian and Jackie Smith, from Kansas, already had a daughter named Sarah, when Jackie was told by her doctor she was pregnant again. When her scan revealed it was going to be a little boy, the Smiths got busy thinking of a memorable name for him.

Being Kansas City Chiefs fans, Brian suggested it would be a novel idea to name their son after the Super Bowl-winning team that beat the San Francisco 49ers back in February, and, when the lad was born, that's precisely what they did.

The big moment finally arrived on 31 August - a Monday night - and the screaming tot was immediately dubbed Patrick Mahomes Thompson Kelce Williams Hill Bell Watkins Sorenson Breeland Nnadi Ward Mathieu Hitchens Wilson Fuller Ragland Saunders Clark Kpassagnon Pringle Fenton Niemann Suggs Jones Pennel O'Daniel Butker Colquitt Hardman Smith by his proud mom and dad.

Once the initial excitement was over, and they were back home, Jackie decided to post a photo of their new addition on Facebook, along with details of his long and unique moniker.

It was then that disaster struck.

Within 20 minutes, five other people from the Kansas area, all with the same surname, had said that they, too, had babies with the same name!

Indeed, since the Super Bowl, this was the single most popular boys name in Kansas, according to local birth records.

Brian said:

"As you can probably imagine, we were disappointed. We thought he would be special, but it turns out he isn't."

Asked what she was going to call her son for short, a glum-looking Jackie said:

"Pat."