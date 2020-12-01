BBC Tampering With Song: Man To Say The Word 'Faggot' Every Day Until Christmas

The BBC's tampering with the words of The Pogues' Christmas classic song, 'Fairy Tale Of New York', in order to pander to snowflakes, has got one man so angry, that he's claimed he will say the word 'Faggot' every day until Christmas.

And possibly into the New Year.

The BBC, which banned the song from its BBC Solent radio show in 2019, has decided to adapt the lyrics this year, so as to cater for the limp-wristed tosspots amongst the population who turn pale and feel sick when they hear a word as commonplace as 'faggot'.

The word 'slut' has also been interfered with.

Speaking earlier, Moys Kenwood, 57, promised to protest by acting as a Human Advent Calendar, those Christmas countdown calendars with 25 openable, perforated-edged 'windows', behind which are pictures of Christmas trees, gifts, candies, sleds, snowmen and, of course, snowflakes.

Children love opening them in the run-up to Christmas Day.

He raged that he, himself, will become an advent calendar. He said:

"I'm going to mark the BBC's interference in this matter, and their ruining of The Pogues' song by welcoming each and every crisp December morning by opening my own bedroom window and bellowing 'Faggot!' as loud as my vocal cord will permit."

The BBC's tinkering with The Pogues song is the latest in an ever-growing list of such interference, where the corporation sees itself as the arbiter of 'good taste', and of things we should, and should not, be allowed to say.

Said Kenwood:

"This is the organisation that broadcast 'Till Death Us Do Part' and 'It Ain't Half Hot Mum' in the past, and now The Pogues classic hit is being diminished by faceless morons who know nothing of the drastic effect their meddling will have on the song."