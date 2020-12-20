Tiger and Charlie Woods – Like Father, Like Son

ORLANDO, Florida – (Sports Satire) – Eleven-year-old Charlie Woods has the greatest golf coach in the world - his daddy, Eldrick Tont Woods, (aka Tiger Woods).

Tiger told Dottie Bazooka with Sports Balls Illustrated that his little boy first picked up a golf club at the tender age of 8 weeks; like father, like son.

He was in his nursery, and hit a golf ball that hit one of 132 golf trophies, and bounced off the wall, striking his mother Elin Nordegren, stunning her for 12 seconds.

After that, baby Charlie was not allowed to have a golf club in his hands, unless he was outside.

And now, at the age of 11, many golf experts are saying that Charlie, who is being called "Tigger", will eventually become the greatest golfer in history.

As father and son sat in the clubhouse, he was asked what his favorite color is. Charlie replied, "That's an easy one - money green."

He told Bazooka his favorite rappers were Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Yo Yo Afro Woke.

His dad said that Charlie has already signed to do commercials for Nike, Lego, Lamborghini, and El Burrito Tequila.

Tiger quickly pointed out that, in the tequila commercial, his son will be playing the part of a 37-year-old Pancho Villa-type bandido, and the tequila will actually be Lipton Tea.