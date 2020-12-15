The Cleveland Indians Racist Name is Going To That Happy Hunting Ground in The Sky

CLEVELAND – (Sports Satire) – The Cleveland Indians organization is finally bowing to the demand from Major League Baseball, that they do away with their racist nickname.

The BuzzFuzz News Agency is reporting that the ball club has used the name Indians since 1915, a total of 105 years, but as team owners Paul and Matt Dolan stated to the sports media, "it’s time for us to stop acting like a bunch of friggin' racists."

Paul Dolan said that the new team name will be chosen from a list of 893 that have been submitted from Indians fans throughout America.

He pointed out that names were even suggested by such notables as Kourtney Kardashian, Kawhi Leonard, Kamala Harris, and Yolanda Yo (country music rapper).

The Dolan brothers said that they, and only they, will be deciding on the final name.

Matt did tell Sonora Cahoots with BuzzFuzz that he and Paul have already eliminated 404 of the names including the Cattle, the Peacocks, the Opossums, the Hummingbirds, and the Fish.