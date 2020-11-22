The Houston Astros and The Boston Red Sox Are Thinking About Trading Center Fielders – George Springer for Jackie Bradley Jr.

HOUSTON – (Sports Satire) – It’s no secret that the honeymoon between the Houston Astros and George Springer is over. In fact, the Astros are asking for some of the wedding gifts to be returned.

The Astros priority is to get something or someone for Springer. The superstar told Bravo's Andy Cohen that he is mad at the Astros because they failed to give him the 2020 loaded Mercedes-Benz Cigarette Racing Speedboat that they had promised him.

They also told him that they would erect a 15-foot tall statue of him, and place it behind centerfield.

Meanwhile, The BoSox say that they’ll gladly take Springer in a trade for Bradley plus 50 barrels of Texas oil, 3 Longhorn cattle, and 10 cases of bluebonnet seeds.

Some of Springer’s teammates, including Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Justin Verlander are not happy with the way Georgy is acting like a privileged diva.

Altuve told ESPN 4 “Georgie jews tu be a good dewd, but now he’s shust a prima Donna beach.”