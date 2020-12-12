Female Football Show Host Made Schoolgirl Error

There were cases of stifled laughter and sideways glances in a TV studio earlier this evening, and viewers at home had to pinch themselves, when the female host of True Visions Live Matchday Extra football programme made a schoolboy error when she referred to Sheffield United as 'Sheffield Wednesday'.

Indeed, it could be said to have been a 'schoolgirl' error.

The incident occurred in front of millions of TV viewers who were just waiting for the glamorously-clad lady to make a gaffe, so that they could re-start the debate about whether or not women should be allowed to be involved in football shows, rather than getting on with some household chores, such as washing and ironing.

Or cooking.

In the show's preview to the weekend's games, the lady - whose name I haven't the foggiest idea about - commented that it was to be an exciting weekend at the bottom of the table,

"with Newcastle facing West Brom, Arsenal taking on Burnley, and Southampton hosting Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday."

Football fans everywhere stopped what they were doing.

Jaws dropped, hearts missed a beat, and millions gaped at their screens in disbelief.

The pundits on the show, former players Michael Owen and Don Hutchison, stifled laughter.

Sheffield Wednesday, despite having dreams of playing in the Premier League, are, in fact, a Championship team, at least for the moment.

The blob went uncorrected.

Football fan Moys Kenwood said:

"Well she got the 'Sheffield' bit right!"