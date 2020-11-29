Maria Sharapova Wants To Buy a Soccer Team

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 29 November 2020

image for Maria Sharapova Wants To Buy a Soccer Team
The 6-foot-2-inch tall Sharapova won "The Longest and Prettiest Legs in Florida" contest at 19.

MANHATTAN BEACH, California - (Sports Satire) – Maria Sharapova, one of the greatest female tennis players of all-time, says that the rumors of her wanting to buy a professional soccer team are, in fact, true.

The statuesque, 6-foot-2-inch tennis great told Pico de Gallo, with Tittle Tattle Tonight, that she and her husband want to purchase the Texas minor league soccer team, The Brownsville Red Ants, and eventually move them to Guacamole Grove, California.

Sharapova, who was born in Russian Roulette, Russia, is regarded by many as the prettiest and sexiest professional female athlete in the entire world of sports.

She told 3T, that thanks to some great investments in Amazon, Taco Bell, Preparation H, and Trojan Condoms, she has made lots and lots of money.

In a non-related story. The Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus has just announced that they will be laying off 10 more of their circus clowns due to the Trumpapalooza Virus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

