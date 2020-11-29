MANHATTAN BEACH, California - (Sports Satire) – Maria Sharapova, one of the greatest female tennis players of all-time, says that the rumors of her wanting to buy a professional soccer team are, in fact, true.

The statuesque, 6-foot-2-inch tennis great told Pico de Gallo, with Tittle Tattle Tonight, that she and her husband want to purchase the Texas minor league soccer team, The Brownsville Red Ants, and eventually move them to Guacamole Grove, California.

Sharapova, who was born in Russian Roulette, Russia, is regarded by many as the prettiest and sexiest professional female athlete in the entire world of sports.

She told 3T, that thanks to some great investments in Amazon, Taco Bell, Preparation H, and Trojan Condoms, she has made lots and lots of money.

