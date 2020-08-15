One of The Sexiest “Call Girls” in Las Vegas is Having to Sell Her House

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 August 2020

Anderson Cooper asked FiFi if she knew Donald Trump, she replied, "Sweetie, I know Spanky better than Stormy does."

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - The unemployment mess, which is a direct result of the Coronavirus pandemic, has affected everyone in all lines of work.

FiFi McTrix, is considered to be one of the most sought after “Ladies of the Evening” in Las Vegas, the entertainment mecca of the world.

The stunning blonde says some of her regular clients include 4 NBA players, 3 NFL players, 4 MLB players, two senators, a rock star, a famous female lawyer, a Detroit mob boss, and an unnamed president.

Miss McTrix, told MSNBC that since she has been unemployed for four months, she will probably have to put her house on the market.

FiFi, stated that she has already had to sell one of her three sports cars, as well as she's having to cancel her scheduled two-week vacation tour of Europe.

The woman about whom Prince Andrew of England recently said, has some bloomingly spiffy looking jubbies * says she will probably have to go on food stamps in a week or so.

* Hoohas

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

