Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Has Laid A Bet That His Team Will Get To The Super Bowl

Tampa Bay, Fl - In a remarkable show of confidence in the ability and determination of his new football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, has bravely 'put his money where his mouth is', and placed a bet on the Buccs to reach Super Bowl 56 in Miami next February.

Brady, who seriously underperformed in the season opener against the Saints when he complained that his helmet was too big, is so sure that his team have the talent, strength, and all-round resilience necessary to be champions this year, that he went to an online betting website, and placed a $10 stake at 1,000-1.

Brady confirmed the news earlier. He said:

"I have a great belief in the coach and in the team. I think this is reflected in my bet. It's money well spent."

Brady believes the odds are "ridiculous", and was, in fact, tempted to put on a little more than the $10 he did, but, he claimed, everything in moderation.

"My wife told me to put $100 on, but I said that that would be going a little too far. There's no sense in being too extravagant - especially with money."

Experts have said the Buccs will be out of the race for the Super Bowl by the end of November.