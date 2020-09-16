Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Has Laid A Bet That His Team Will Get To The Super Bowl

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

image for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Has Laid A Bet That His Team Will Get To The Super Bowl
Where Tom Brady will be during the Super Bowl

Tampa Bay, Fl - In a remarkable show of confidence in the ability and determination of his new football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, has bravely 'put his money where his mouth is', and placed a bet on the Buccs to reach Super Bowl 56 in Miami next February.

Brady, who seriously underperformed in the season opener against the Saints when he complained that his helmet was too big, is so sure that his team have the talent, strength, and all-round resilience necessary to be champions this year, that he went to an online betting website, and placed a $10 stake at 1,000-1.

Brady confirmed the news earlier. He said:

"I have a great belief in the coach and in the team. I think this is reflected in my bet. It's money well spent."

Brady believes the odds are "ridiculous", and was, in fact, tempted to put on a little more than the $10 he did, but, he claimed, everything in moderation.

"My wife told me to put $100 on, but I said that that would be going a little too far. There's no sense in being too extravagant - especially with money."

Experts have said the Buccs will be out of the race for the Super Bowl by the end of November.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (American)GamblingTampa Bay BuccaneersTom Brady

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more