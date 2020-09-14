The Dallas Cowboys Are Singing Those Cowpoke Blues as They Fall To The Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) - The Los Angeles Rams inaugurated their brand new $5.1 billion stadium, SoFi Stadium.

Due to the NFL budget being as messed up as it is, the usual Thunderbirds 4-jet fly-over was, instead, a one-helicopter fly-over, by Telemundo's Channel 52, Fly High News in the Sky chopper.

The National Anthem was sung by three-year-old Trixie Featherweather of Cucamonga.

The cute little tyke should really have practiced a whole bunch of times more; as NBC announcer Al Michaels said, she sounded like a cross between an out-of-tune rooster, and a woman’s electric vibrator.

Co-announcer Chris Collinsworth, noted that she sounded a lot better than Sara Huckabee, whose version could make the most vicious WWE wrestlers cry tears of pain.

The ‘Boys lost to the Rams 20-17.

As NFL games go, this one was a rather ho-hum affair.

Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie remarked that he hates to say it, but he missed the crowd noise; even the booing.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was asked after the game if the crowd noise got to him. He smiled and replied, “Yeah, I like that, let’s go with that.”

The total fan attendance was zero.