The Dallas Cowboys Are Singing Those Cowpoke Blues as They Fall To The Los Angeles Rams

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 14 September 2020

image for The Dallas Cowboys Are Singing Those Cowpoke Blues as They Fall To The Los Angeles Rams
The refs called a referee timeout late in the 2nd quarter due to a small 1.2 earthquake that lasted for16 seconds.

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) - The Los Angeles Rams inaugurated their brand new $5.1 billion stadium, SoFi Stadium.

Due to the NFL budget being as messed up as it is, the usual Thunderbirds 4-jet fly-over was, instead, a one-helicopter fly-over, by Telemundo's Channel 52, Fly High News in the Sky chopper.

The National Anthem was sung by three-year-old Trixie Featherweather of Cucamonga.

The cute little tyke should really have practiced a whole bunch of times more; as NBC announcer Al Michaels said, she sounded like a cross between an out-of-tune rooster, and a woman’s electric vibrator.

Co-announcer Chris Collinsworth, noted that she sounded a lot better than Sara Huckabee, whose version could make the most vicious WWE wrestlers cry tears of pain.

The ‘Boys lost to the Rams 20-17.

As NFL games go, this one was a rather ho-hum affair.

Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie remarked that he hates to say it, but he missed the crowd noise; even the booing.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was asked after the game if the crowd noise got to him. He smiled and replied, “Yeah, I like that, let’s go with that.”

The total fan attendance was zero.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dak PrescottDallas CowboysFootball (American)Los Angeles Rams

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more