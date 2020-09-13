Conor McGregor is Quite Embarrassed at His Jaywalking Incident

ST. CROISSANT, France – (Sports Satire) - Former UFC champion fighter Conor McGregor was taken into custody by French policiers.

Witnesses reported seeing the highly-tattooed McGregor walking on the sidewalk of the extremely busy Sauvignon du Chardonnay Boulevard, when he suddenly darted across the street in the middle of the block.

McGregor was quickly stopped, and, as he was being issued a ticket, he suddenly bolted and began running towards a French Fry shop.

He was immediately tackled by a female officer who grabbed him by his beard. and proceeded to make the world-renowned UFC fighter holler out “Uncle”.

A reporter with France’s Ohh La La News Agency interviewed McGregor’s urologist, who said that he has known the fighter for 27 years, and, in that time, he has never known him to ever jaywalk.

Meanwhile, McGregor wants all his fans to know that he is very embarrassed about the jaywalking incident.

He vows that he will never, ever jaywalk again.

Conor says that this little speed bump in the road will not interfere with his appearance on this year’s edition of “Dancing With The Stars.”