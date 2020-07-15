Dancing With The Stars Suddenly Fires Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

HOLLYWOOD – In a move that those in the entertainment business are calling the Tinsel Town Pearl Harbor, long-time "Dancing With The Stars" co-hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, are out of the ballroom and now dancing out on the street.

Suddenly, and without any warning whatsoever, executives at "DWTS" fired the very popular duo. One entertainment writer wrote that it’s like breaking up Jack and Jill, Adam and Eve, or Humpty and Dumpty.

Bergeron hosted the show for 28 seasons, and admits that he is so shocked, that he hasn’t been able to drink any water, brush his teeth, or even make love to his wife.

Andrews said that her svelte upper thighs broke out in hives, and her lower thighs have huge goose bumps that look like b bs.

When a reporter for LaLaLand Daily reached out to ABC for a comment, they said that they just realized that Tom can’t really dance, and Erin is so tall, that she looks like a mama giraffe foraging for leaves.

And so, now the question will be, will the mean, nasty, bitter, hateful, grouchy English judge, Len Goodman, also be fired?

Many "DWTS" fans have been saying for many years, Len is the most obnoxious, self-centered, hateful, foreigner in the entire United States, next to "Bunker Boy", of course.