One of Mexico's Greatest Bullfighters Swears He Caught (La) Coronavirus From Bull Spit

TIJUANA, Mexico – (Sports Satire) – Mexico’s La Palabra News has stated that one of the nation’s greatest matadors, Habanero Del Chipotle, says he's come down with the Coronavirus.

La Coronavirus, as it is called in Mexico, until recently, had not been found in fighting bulls.

But now that Del Chipotle has said that he feels he got C-19 from bull spit, research doctors are requesting that spit samples be taken from hundreds of Mexico’s fighting bulls.

The government has stated that they also want bull pee samples taken as well.

The union representing bullfight arena workers said that taking spit samples from ferocious fighting bulls is very difficult, but taking pee samples from ferocious fighting bulls will really be one hell of a bitch!

The union rep informed the National Bullfighting Agency that they will, most likely, have to advertise in Central American newspapers, asking for someone to come to Mexico and take the pee samples.

Meanwhile, after contacting the C-19 virus from the charging bull, Del Chipotle says that he has suddenly gotten the urge to go shopping and 'charge' stuff on his credit card.