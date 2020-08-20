The NFL Has Banned The Tradition of Players Exchanging Football Helmets

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - The NFL commissioner informed the sports media that his latest directive will now prohibit the age-old tradition of players exchanging each other’s helmets at the end of the game.

Roger Goodell, it seems, has recently been making more rules, regulations, and directives than even President Trump.

The Sports Bet Gazette quoted him as saying, “Hate me if you want, but C-19 experts say that there are much more Coronavirus germs in an NFL football helmet, than there are in most bars in America, including those in beach bars that are located in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly quite miffed, as he says that he was hoping to add to his opposing player football helmet collection, which presently numbers 419.

Goodell added that the tradition of players exchanging jerseys, cleats, mouth guards, and crotch cups will also be strictly prohibited.