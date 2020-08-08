Milwaukee's Miller Park Named The Ugliest Stadium in All of Major League Baseball

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 8 August 2020

The company that got the contract to build Miller Park is based in the tiny country of Pisagovia.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - In an effort to try and get away a bit from the constant Coronavirus pandemic talk, the Sports Bet Gazette has just named baseball’s ugliest stadium.

And the dubious award goes to Miller Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

A reporter for SBG said that the stadium looks like two barges carrying parts of a bridge crashed into each other inside the baseball park.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was asked for his opinion. He replied that he hopes that the owner kept the receipt.

Catcher Jacob Nottingham didn’t hold back either. He said that, after seeing it for the first time, he actually had nightmares for a whole week.

Relief pitcher Ray Black commented that yes, it’s an ugly-looking thing, but it’s our ugly-looking thing.

The Brewers organization wants to dispel the rumors that the team is planning on moving to Cancun, Mexico, in 2021.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

