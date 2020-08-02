Two Houston Astros Players Are Caught Wearing Fake Medical Masks

HOUSTON – (Sports Satire) - The Electoral College Astros, as many L.A. Dodger fans call them, lost to the other L.A. team, the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4.

A groundskeeper reported that, during the game, he counted at least 43 hot dogs that were thrown towards the Astros dugout from the Angels dugout.

Umpires told the Angels players to stop throwing hot dogs at the Astros, and they stopped. But half an inning later, they began throwing 3-meat burritos, and later, big 16-inch pizzas.

The game was stopped in the eighth inning so that the groundcrew could pick up all of the pizzas, burritos, and hot dogs that were littered all over the Astros side of the field.

At the top of the ninth inning, Angels manager Joe Maddon complained that he thought that two of the Astros players were wearing fake medical masks.

The three umpires met with Astros infielder Abraham Toro and relief pitcher Brad Peacock, and it was determined that they both in fact, were wearing counterfeit masks that clearly showed to have been manufactured in Beverly Hills, Costa Rica.

The Astros organization was fined $85 on the spot.