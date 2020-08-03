NASCAR’s Richard Petty Motorsports Offers Black Driver Bubba Wallace Part Ownership in The Company

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – (Sports Satire) - One of the greatest NASCAR auto racers of all time, Richard Petty, has just told Bubba Wallace that he wants him to stay put in the #43 race car.

Wallace’s contract is due to expire soon, and Petty wants him to stay so badly, that he has offered him part ownership in the all-white Petty team.

Richard says that he’ll even throw in season tickets to the NBA’s Miami Heat, the MLB’s Florida Marlins, and the NFL Miami Dolphins.

Wallace asked if he could include some front row tickets to an upcoming Beyonce concert.

The original #43 driver said, "no problem".

"And a year’s supply of Bud Light?"Wallace asked.

"You got it, brutha!"

Meanwhile, there’s a rumor making the rounds that Drake could be starring as Bubba Wallace in an upcoming movie titled, “The Story of Bubba Wallace - NASCAR’s One and Only Black Racer.”