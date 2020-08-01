NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Says Sports Needs More Black Owners

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) - Magic Johnson, one of the greatest players to ever dribble a basketball, says that diversity has to start with having more black sports team owners.

He told ESPN-4, that we definitely have more than our share of black athletes, but now the sports world needs to start having blacks be the bosses as well.

Magic is part owner of three professional sports franchises, as well as owning a dozen Magic's World of Magic Shops on the Left Coast.

Johnson says that he wants to buy the Dallas Cowboys, but he remarked that Jerry Jones has said that he wouldn’t sell the Cowboys for all the French fries in France, all the sushi in Japan, or all the avocados in Mexico.

Johnson pointed out that, several years ago, a group of Native-Americans wanted to purchase the Atlanta Braves, but the deal fell through when they revealed that they were going to move the team to Cheyenne, and be known as the Cheyenne Braves.

Magic told ESPN-4, that he has talked to sports multi-millionaires Michael Jordan, Michael Strahan, and Michael Vick, and as Michael Inc., they are going to try and see about purchasing either the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, or the New York Knicks.