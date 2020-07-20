The World’s Richest Man, Jeff Bezos Says He'll Purchase The Washington Redskins (Right Now!)

MIAMI – The richest man on Earth has just said that he’ll write Daniel Snyder a check for the Washington Redskins right now.

Jeff Bezos, who is worth over $150 billion, has a residence in the D.C. area, so the team would literally be in his backyard.

Reports are that Snyder is considering the offer, which would get rid of the biggest headache he has ever had, especially now with Cheerleadergate looming in the air.

Synder will also be able to buy the European country of Pisogovia, which he has been wanting to do for 17 years.

Bezos owns the enormously huge technology company known as Amazon, that he originally purchased for $3,840 and a five-year-old Kia Sedona.

The world’s first centi-billionaire spoke with sports reporters, and assured them that he will change the team name within 90 minutes of purchasing it.

When asked what the new name would be, he said he’ll rename the team the Washington Amazons.

He explained that it’s a win-win proposition for everyone concerned. Snyder gets rid of his huge headache, the fans will still have their team, and the Native-Americans will be doing happy dances because the new owner is not a bigot or a racist.