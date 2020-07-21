The Los Angeles Galaxy Defeats The Nicaraguan National Soccer Team 17-0

LOS ANGELES – In one of the most lopsided soccer matches ever, the Los Angeles Galaxy, led by the great Chicharito, defeated the highly touted Nicaraguan National Soccer team, Los Platoneros, 17-0, in a charity exhibition game.

The Galaxy’s superstar, Chicharito, scored 14 of his team’s goals.

After the game, he told the assembled sports media that, with the halftime score at 11-0, his team decided to play the second half with one of their hands tied behind their backs.

He then added that, for the last five minutes, the entire Galaxy team decided to take off their soccer shoes and play barefooted.

The coach of the Nicaraguan team, Carlito “Tippy” Tapioca, told the sports reporters that his team was just not playing well due to jet lag, the L.A. water, and the fact that they are not used to playing in heavy smog.

Nicaragua's share of the proceeds from the exhibition game will go towards making much-needed repairs on their 78-year-old World War II, PT boat “La Porpoise”.