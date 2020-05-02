Fans Rocked Over Elvis Posters

MEMPHIS has been besieged by rock fans convinced there is new evidence that Elvis is alive.

Thousands of fans ignored social distancing rules by gathering outside his former home-turned-shrine, Gracelands.

Others demanded answers from the White House.

The new wave of speculation seems to be the result of a poster campaign across some states warning about the effects of the coronavirus.

The posters, published by the US Department of Health, warn folk to 'Stay Home, Save Elvis'.

A spokesman for the department said there had been an error in the final word.

In a statement, the spokesman said: "It was supposed to say 'Lives' but was drawn up by a dyslexic copywriter."

However, gun-tooting anti-lockdown campaigners believe the statement is a cover-up, and say that they are now staying at home.

Joe Dork, president of Wyoming Gun Freedom, said: "We ain't stayin' at home for no jackass, liberal, douche-bag scientist but we'll do it for Elvis."